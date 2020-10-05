Indiabulls Housing Finance grants 1.25 crore stock options under ESOS

Indiabulls Housing Finance has granted under the Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2013, 1,25,00,000 Stock Options representing an equal number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each in the Company, at an exercise price of Rs. 200.

The Stock Options so granted, shall vest within 3 years beginning from 05 October 2021, the first vesting date. The options vested under each of the slabs, can be exercised within a period of five years from the relevant vesting date.

