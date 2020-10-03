Force Motors announces production, sales and export performance for Sep

-
ALSO READ
Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river
Steel Strips Wheels receives export orders for over USD 114K from US
Isuzu Motors India gets local authorities' nod to resume production at Andhra Pradesh plant
Tata Motors withdraws proposed NCD issuance of upto Rs 1000 cr
Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment
-
Force Motors announced the production, sale and export of products manufactured during the month of September 2020.
Production - 1502 units (includes 867 units of Small Commercial Vehicles & Light Commercial Vehicles and 635 units of Utility Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles & Tractors)
Sales - 1418 units (includes 804 units of Small Commercial Vehicles & Light Commercial Vehicles and 614 units of Utility Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles & Tractors)
Exports - 218 units (includes 198 units of Small Commercial Vehicles & Light Commercial Vehicles and 20 units of Utility Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles & Tractors)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU