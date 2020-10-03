PNC Infratech bags rural water supply project in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech announced the receipt Letter of Award (LOA) in Joint Venture (JV) with SPML Infra for a project of Construction of Haraulipur Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme (Surface Water) and Electric/Solar based Piped Ground Water Supply Scheme in Hamirpur District, Uttar Pradesh including Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance for 10 years for a value of Rs. 289.83 crore, from State Water & Sanitization Mission, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh on 1 October 2020.

PNC's share in the JV is 95%.

The price bids for the Project were opened on 07 September 2020 and PNC JV's bid was the lowest (L1).

Construction of this project is to be completed in 24 months; operated and maintained for 10 years, post commissioning.

