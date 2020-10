Sterling & Wilson Solar receives update on short term ratings

From Acuite Ratings & Research

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that AcuitRatings & Research has issued an update on short term ratings of the Company as per the details mentioned below:

Total Instruments Rated Rs. 200 crore

Short Term Rating ACUITE A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Total Instruments Rated Rs. 200 crore

Short Term Rating ACUITE A1+ (Withdrawn)

Acuithad assigned ACUITE A1+ for Rs. 400 Crore Commercial Paper (CP) Programme of the Company on 02 April 2020. The Company does not have any CP outstanding as on 28 September 2020 and does not intend to raise CP over Rs. 200 crore in the near to medium term. The rating is being withdrawn by Acuitat the Company's request and based on confirmations received as per Acuits policy.

