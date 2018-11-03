JUST IN
Indiabulls Real Estate executes term sheet for divestment of two offices in Gurugram

Indiabulls Real Estate ('the Company') has entered into a non-binding term sheet with a globally renowned real estate investor to divest its 50% stake in two office assets in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, aggregating 784,000 sq ft leasable office space, which are presently owned by the Company through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 09:34 IST

