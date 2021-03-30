Indiamart Intermesh to acquire minority stake in Legistigy Services

Indiamart Intermesh has indirectly, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 11.01% of the share capital (on fully diluted basis) of Legistify Services (herein after referred as "Entity") through SSHA signed between the Parties.

This investment is in line with the company's long term objective of offering various software as a service (SaaS) based solutions for businesses.

Legistify Services, via its flagship product Legistrak, offers a SaaS based ERP tool which allows enterprises to manage their legal workflows.

Some of the key features of the Legistrak tool are - Litigation Tracking, Notices Management, Legal Vendor Management, etc.

