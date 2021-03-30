L&T Construction secures significant orders for various business segments

Valued between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for its various businesses.

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an EPC order to construct a New Four-lane Bridge (parallel to the existing Vikramshila Setu) from Km 8+080 to Km 14+309 including approaches across river Ganga on the newly declared NH-131B at Bhagalpur in the state of Bihar.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged a design, build and operate order from Municipal Corporation, Amritsar for engineering, procurement & construction of bulk water supply system in the city of Amritsar. The project is part of Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) and is funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the lending arm of World Bank Group.

The Buildings & Factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order from a prestigious client to construct a Commercial Office Space at Gurgaon with a built-up area of 1.2 Mn sq. ft. The building comprises 4 Basements + Ground + 24 floors.

The Factories arm of the business has secured an order from a leading Indian paint manufacturer to construct a Paint Manufacturing Plant in Sandila, UP. The scope of work involves Civil, Structural and Piling works.

