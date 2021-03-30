BHEL bags major order for Sulphur Recovery Unit from Indian Oil

Bharat Heavy Electrical has bagged a major order for a Sulphur Recovery Unit from IOCL.

With this order, BHEL has made an entry into the downstream oil & gas process package business. The package, valued at over Rs.400 crore, envisages setting up a 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit at IOCL's Paradip Refinery in Odisha.

The company's diversification strategy into non-coal based business areas has begun paying dividends and this is a milestone order for BHEL as part of its new growth areas initiative.

With the execution of this order, BHEL will establish itself as an LSTK player for process packages in the downstream oil & gas sector.

BHEL's scope in the contract includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, testing, erection, construction, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit. The project is scheduled for completion in 25 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)