Indian Agrochemical Industry Offers Huge Unrealized Potential Due To Very Low Level Of Consumption

DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt of India has said that the Indian Agrochemical Industry has huge unrealized potential for growth due to very low level of agrochemical consumption as compared to global norms. The role of agrochemicals in achieving the vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2025 cannot be undermined, as it not only ensures food security, provides livelihoods but also provides impetus to the growth of industries and service sectors, he added.

Addressing the virtual session of the '9th Agrochemicals Conference', organized by FICCI, supported by the Dept of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Govt of India, Gowda said that while focusing on tapping unrealized potential, India must also ensure that the use of agrochemicals remains judicious and sustainable for the environment. The Agrochemicals industry should focus on developing new processes and products with sustainability as the core principle. This requires developing a collaborative platform including academia, government and regulatory bodies, farmers' associations, manufacturers, and farmers coming together to promote safe and judicious usage of pesticides, he noted.

