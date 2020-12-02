Indian Agrochemical Industry Offers Huge Unrealized Potential Due To Very Low Level Of Consumption

-
ALSO READ
Specialty Chemicals Offers Huge Growth Potential For Local Manufacturers Says Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Domestic Urea Sales Surge In Current Kharif Season
Domestic Fertilizer Prices Soften, DAP Price Down 6.7% On Year
India will be self-reliant in the production of fertilizers by 2023 : D.V.Gowda
Ministry of Railways Moving Fertiliser Rakes At Record Pace
-
DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt of India has said that the Indian Agrochemical Industry has huge unrealized potential for growth due to very low level of agrochemical consumption as compared to global norms. The role of agrochemicals in achieving the vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2025 cannot be undermined, as it not only ensures food security, provides livelihoods but also provides impetus to the growth of industries and service sectors, he added.
Addressing the virtual session of the '9th Agrochemicals Conference', organized by FICCI, supported by the Dept of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Govt of India, Gowda said that while focusing on tapping unrealized potential, India must also ensure that the use of agrochemicals remains judicious and sustainable for the environment. The Agrochemicals industry should focus on developing new processes and products with sustainability as the core principle. This requires developing a collaborative platform including academia, government and regulatory bodies, farmers' associations, manufacturers, and farmers coming together to promote safe and judicious usage of pesticides, he noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU