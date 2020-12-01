India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Nears 94%

An official update noted yesterday that in the last 24 hours, only 38,772 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 7,004 cases from Active Caseload. The contraction of India's Active Caseload has ensured that India's present active caseload of 4,46,952 consists of just 4.74% of India's Total Positive Cases. The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.81%.

The total recovered cases stand at 88,47,600. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 84,00,648 i.e 19.8 times the active cases. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh have reported highest decline in Active Cases in the past one month. Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are reporting a rise in the active caseload, on the other hand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)