India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Nears 94%

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 83%
Covid-19 Recoveries In India Exceed New Cases For Fifth Day
India Covid -19 Recovery Rate Further Improves To 85.52%
Rice Procurement Spurts 19% This Year
Central Government Releases Rs 6000 Crore As Second Tranche To 16 States And 3 UTs On Account Of GST Compensation
-
An official update noted yesterday that in the last 24 hours, only 38,772 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 7,004 cases from Active Caseload. The contraction of India's Active Caseload has ensured that India's present active caseload of 4,46,952 consists of just 4.74% of India's Total Positive Cases. The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.81%.
The total recovered cases stand at 88,47,600. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 84,00,648 i.e 19.8 times the active cases. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh have reported highest decline in Active Cases in the past one month. Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are reporting a rise in the active caseload, on the other hand.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU