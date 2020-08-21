Indian Bank receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
Indian Bank has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -
Basel III Tier 2 Bonds - Tranche A (Rs 600 crore) - AAA/ Negative Basel III Tier 2 Bonds - Tranche B (Rs 290 crore) - AAA/ Negative Basel III Tier 2 Bonds - Tranche C (Rs 110 crore) - AAA/ Negative Basel III Tier 2 Bonds - Tranche D (Rs 600 crore) - AAA/ Negative Basel III compliant AT 1 Bonds - Tranche A (Rs 500 crore) - AA/Negative
