Indian Bank spurts 1.87%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 131, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.12% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% jump in NIFTY and a 66.68% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17472.2. The Sensex is at 58597.8, up 0.6%. Indian Bank has slipped around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2344.6, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

