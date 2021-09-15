State Bank of India spurts 0.97%, gains for five straight sessions

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 437.2, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.59% in last one year as compared to a 50.56% gain in NIFTY and a 62.27% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 437.2, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17472.2. The Sensex is at 58597.8, up 0.6%. State Bank of India has added around 2.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36613.05, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

