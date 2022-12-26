FAME-II Supports 7,66,478 Electric Vehicles Till 19th December

Under Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME India) Scheme, 7,66,478 Electric Vehicles have been supported till 19th December, 2022 by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs. 3,311 Cr.

Further, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 6315 e-buses to 65 cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Govt. entities for intracity and intercity operations across 26 states/UT under the Scheme. The Ministry has also sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India) Scheme Phase II.

