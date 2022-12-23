Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II

-
A provision of total central financial support of Rs. 11814 Cr, including service charges to the implementing agencies, has been made under the programme, which was initially scheduled for completion by 2022. However, a total of 7.3 GW RTS capacity has been achieved till 30.11.2022.
Apart from reasons such as apprehension of possible revenue loss to DISCOMs, delay in approvals and installation of net/gross meters by DISCOMs, lack of uniform regulations, lack of awareness, etc., the implementation of the Programme has been significantly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic and DISCOMs/ State Implementing Agencies have sought extension in the time-line for execution of projects under the Programme. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has also conducted third party evaluation of the Programme and based on the recommendations, the Programme has been extended till 31.3.2026.
