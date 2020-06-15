Indian Energy Exchange launches Indian Gas Exchange - nations first gas trading platform

On 15 June 2020

Indian Energy Exchange announced the launch of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), first nationwide online delivery-based gas trading platform. The platform is fully automated with web-based interface to provide seamless trading experience to the customers and is powered by best-in-class technology from GMEX, one of the world's leading digital exchange trading and post trade technology providers. Incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the IEX - India's leading energy market platform, IGX will enable market participants to trade in standardised gas contracts.

IGX will play an instrumental role in transforming India's gas markets, positioning India as a sustainable economy and enhancing industry's competitiveness. The competitive price discovery will facilitate availability of gas at lower prices for cross-spectrum of industries across India, stimulate demand and facilitate greater investments in domestic gas exploration.

