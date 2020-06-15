JUST IN
Balkrishna Industries temporarily shuts down operations at Bhuj plant

Balkrishna Industries announced that Earthquake was felt in Bhuj, Gujarat late in the evening on 14 June 2020.

As a matter of abundant precaution, the company has temporarily shut its manufacturing operations at plant in Bhuj, Gujarat.

There is no loss of human life or property or assets. The entire manufacturing facility is fully insured.

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 16:59 IST

