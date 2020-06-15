JUST IN
Vaibhav Global allots 11,605 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global has allotted 11,605 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each on 15 June, 2020 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under VGL Employee Stock Option Plan (As Amended) - 2006.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 323607820 consisting of 32360782 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:47 IST

