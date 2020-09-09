Indian Hume Pipe bags new order

Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 September 2020. Shares of Indian Hume Pipe fell 1.85% to settle at Rs 172.75 yesterday.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs 134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha for the work of execution of rural piped water supply projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including five years operation and maintenance on EPC contract. The project is to be completed within two years.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. manufactures and markets hume pipes and allied products.

