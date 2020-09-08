Tera Software Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suyog Telematics Ltd, Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 September 2020.

Tera Software Ltd tumbled 8.52% to Rs 27.9 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8208 shares in the past one month.

Suyog Telematics Ltd crashed 6.77% to Rs 330.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7464 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd lost 6.16% to Rs 16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12208 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd fell 5.47% to Rs 47.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29434 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 5.17% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8802 shares in the past one month.

