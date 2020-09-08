Bharat Dynamics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd crashed 13.82% to Rs 331.35 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68308 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd lost 8.22% to Rs 98.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd tumbled 7.79% to Rs 4231.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7813 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd slipped 7.22% to Rs 214.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 6.34% to Rs 11.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 674.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1127.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

