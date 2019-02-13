Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.22 -64 OPM %-87.50-9.09 -PBDT-0.060 0 PBT-0.08-0.02 -300 NP0.62-0.02 LP
