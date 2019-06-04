Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL form JV for proposed LPG pipeline from Kandla to Gorakhpur

Indian Oil Corporation, Corporation (BPCL) and Corporation (HPCL) have signed an Agreement on 03 June 2019 for formation of a Joint Venture Company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2757 Km long from Kandla, to Gorakhpur, UP.

Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL would have 50%, 25% and 25% equity holding in the JV Company.

The proposed pipeline will source product from and other LPG import terminals on and two refineries at Koyali, and Bina, and would directly link 22 LPG bottling plants in (3), (6) and UP (13) owned by the three promoter In addition, the pipeline would feed LPG through road-bridging to additional 21 LPG bottling plants in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, and UP.

