Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL form JV for proposed LPG pipeline from Kandla to Gorakhpur

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) have signed an Agreement on 03 June 2019 for formation of a Joint Venture Company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2757 Km long LPG Pipeline from Kandla, Gujarat to Gorakhpur, UP.
Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL would have 50%, 25% and 25% equity holding in the JV Company.
The proposed pipeline will source product from Kandla and other LPG import terminals on West Coast and two refineries at Koyali, Gujarat and Bina, MP and would directly link 22 LPG bottling plants in Gujarat (3), MP (6) and UP (13) owned by the three promoter companies. In addition, the pipeline would feed LPG through road-bridging to additional 21 LPG bottling plants in Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra and UP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU