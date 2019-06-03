Mahindra Susten and Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects in India

Mahindra Susten, a in the Indian solar sector, has entered into a partnership with Mitsui & Co., of to jointly develop and operate distributed generation projects in will continue to hold 51% stake in Marvel Solren (Marvel), with Mitsui holding the balance equity.

Marvel currently operates four distributed solar projects in with a combined capacity of 16MW that help private clients reduce their carbon footprint by providing renewable through long-term power purchase agreements of 10-25 years.

Compared to power generated through an average Indian coal-fired power plant, the four projects can collectively reduce CO2 emissions by about 20,000 tons per year and will contribute to the Indian government's renewable targets.

