Mahindra Susten and Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects in India

Mahindra Susten, a leading player in the Indian solar energy sector, has entered into a partnership with Mitsui & Co., of Japan to jointly develop and operate distributed solar power generation projects in India. Mahindra Susten will continue to hold 51% stake in Marvel Solren (Marvel), with Mitsui holding the balance equity.
Marvel currently operates four distributed solar projects in India with a combined capacity of 16MW that help private clients reduce their carbon footprint by providing renewable energy through long-term power purchase agreements of 10-25 years.
Compared to power generated through an average Indian coal-fired power plant, the four projects can collectively reduce CO2 emissions by about 20,000 tons per year and will contribute to the Indian government's renewable energy targets.
