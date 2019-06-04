JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Food grains production estimated at 283.37 mt for 2018-19: 3rd Advance Estimates

Bharat Forge acquires 48.86% stake in TORL Motors
Business Standard

Lava Cast set to merge with Setco Automotive

Capital Market 

Lava Cast, an integrated automated foundry and fully-machined casting company, is set to merge with its parent company Setco Automotive. Completion of this imminent merger is expected to take place on the back of Setco group purchasing all the stake owned by Lingotes Especiales S. A. (technology & JV partner) in Lava cast.

The merger would facilitate an increase in business opportunities for Setco Automotive through OEMs, further enabling the purchase of all the supplies under one vendor code.

This will also result in an increase of orders from OEM's MHCV and farm-tractor industries. Additionally, the merger would improve operational efficiency as it would result into efficient buying, economies of scale, reduction in overheads and administrative efficiencies, thereby estimating savings around Rs 5 crore per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU