Maruti Suzuki unveils the all-new Mobile NEXA terminal

Maruti Suzuki flagged off one-of-its-kind mobile NEXA terminal, taking the NEXA experience to markets where it is currently not present.

The NEXA terminal will reach out to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA.

Maruti Suzuki's endeavour is to reach closer to customers and extend the NEXA experiences across the length and breadth of the country. While offering a similar experience like NEXA showroom, this terminal is a combination of basics of a dealership with the very essence of NEXA in a mobile environment.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 10:48 IST

