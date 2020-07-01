Indian Oil Corporation announces change in Chairman

with effect from 01 July 2020

Indian Oil Corporation announced that Sanjiv Singh, Chairman (DIN-05280701), Indian Oil, has superannuated from the services of the Company on 30 June 2020 and hence ceased to be a Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2020.

Further, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Director (Refineries) (DIN 06995642) has been appointed as Chairman of Company w.e.f. 1 July 2020.

