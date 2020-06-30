JUST IN
Indian Bank reduces MCLR and benchmark rates linked to Repo rate
GMM Pfaudler to acquire ready-made Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing capacity at Hyderabad

GMM Pfaudler announced that it entered into a binding term sheet with De Dietrich Process Systems India (DDPSI) for itemized sale of their manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, Telangana.

The state of the art facility equipped to manufacture Glass Lined Equipment is located at Nacharam Industrial Estate, 15 Kms away from Secunderabad, Telangana and spread across an area of 6 acres.

A consideration of Euro 6.25 million will be paid for the proposed transaction subject to completion of the final due diligence and other documentation.

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:35 IST

