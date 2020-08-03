Indian Oil Corporation issues NCDs aggregating Rs 1625 cr

Indian Oil Corporation has issued 16250, 5.40% Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (Series - XVIII) of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 1625 crore on Private Placement basis on 3 August 2020.

The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the issuer.

