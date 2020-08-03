INVIDI Technologies and Tata Elxsi expand partnership

INVIDI Technologies and Tata Elxsi announced an expansion of their relationship to bring addressable television capabilities to pay TV operators in India, Asia-Pacific and MEA.

INVIDI Edge is a market-leading combination of single view addressability across both OTT and linear TV audiences, providing a one-stop solution for pay TV operators and premium video publishers.

INVIDI Edge supports all premium video distribution schemes: satellite, cable, IPTV, AVOD, OTT.

INVIDI Edge, INVIDI's patented addressable television solution, is uniquely able to work in the satellite distribution environment on non-connected set top boxes, which in India represents the largest segment of pay TV boxes. With over 160 million subscribers, India is one of the world's largest pay TV markets.

As linear advertising revenues remain under pressure due to the increasing shift of advertising spend to digital platforms, pay TV operators in emerging markets like India, Asia-Pacific and MEA regions can now offer their broadcast partners targeting and addressability, thus increasing revenue potential.

Tata Elxsi has been at the forefront of enabling digital transformation for leading pay TV operators and media companies across the world, helping them develop, integrate and manage innovative services and applications that deliver new revenue streams and great viewer experience.

