TCS recognized as Leader in Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS

By NelsonHall NEATTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS. In an assessment of 12 global insurance service providers, TCS was placed highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements.
