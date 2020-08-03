TCS recognized as Leader in Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS

By NelsonHall NEAT

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS. In an assessment of 12 global insurance service providers, TCS was placed highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements.

