Business Standard

TCS recognized as Leader in Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS

By NelsonHall NEAT

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS. In an assessment of 12 global insurance service providers, TCS was placed highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefits and to meet future client requirements.

First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 12:49 IST

