Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 5.72%, rises for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.35, up 5.72% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% fall in NIFTY and a 0.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.35, up 5.72% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 11165.35. The Sensex is at 37919.9, up 1.34%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 6.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14936, up 3.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 467.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 93.55, up 5.71% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 36.9% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% fall in NIFTY and a 0.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

