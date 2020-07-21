Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 0.65%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3022, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% fall in NIFTY and a 1.09% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7175.85, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3025.8, up 0.41% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 17.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% fall in NIFTY and a 1.09% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

