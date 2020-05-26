Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.75, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 52.07% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% drop in NIFTY and a 23.13% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.75, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has dropped around 4.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12463.55, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

