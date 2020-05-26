TVS Srichakra Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Birla Corporation Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2020.

TVS Srichakra Ltd soared 15.05% to Rs 1516 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd surged 10.17% to Rs 447. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6816 shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd spiked 9.56% to Rs 4875. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2100 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 9.13% to Rs 105.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd gained 9.09% to Rs 36. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

