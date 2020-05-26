Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd, Karda Constructions Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd and Indo Thai Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2020.

Kothari Products Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 54.2 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1296 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd spiked 18.68% to Rs 98.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33259 shares in the past one month.

Karda Constructions Ltd surged 10.39% to Rs 162. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2181 shares in the past one month.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd spurt 9.99% to Rs 153.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2421 shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4388 shares in the past one month.

