Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 7.38% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.45, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 5.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16628.2, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 90.65, up 2.55% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 7.38% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

