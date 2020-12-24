Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd stays well supported

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.85, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.56% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% gain in NIFTY and a 10.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.85, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added around 8.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8935.95, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 154.75, up 1.91% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 80.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

