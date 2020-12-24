HDFC Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1390.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.45% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1390.5, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 13711. The Sensex is at 46756.37, up 0.67%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29883.3, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1393.9, up 1.12% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 9.45% in last one year as compared to a 13.07% jump in NIFTY and a 5.06% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)