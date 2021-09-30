Indian Overseas Bank up for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 23.05, up 12.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 147.85% in last one year as compared to a 54.81% jump in NIFTY and a 93.58% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.05, up 12.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17674.4. The Sensex is at 59327.15, down 0.14%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 17.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2463.45, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 630.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

