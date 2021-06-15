Indian Overseas Bank up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 21.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.31% in last one year as compared to a 60.26% gain in NIFTY and a 83.87% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.35, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 15887.7. The Sensex is at 52810.4, up 0.49%. Indian Overseas Bank has added around 29.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has added around 9.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2488.75, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 283.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)