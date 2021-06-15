LTI expands strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

LTI has recently launched a dedicated cloud unit for AWS which will focus on migration and modernization, SAP application workloads, data analytics and Internet of things (IoT), complemented by LTI's advisory, professional services, and delivery capabilities. In addition, LTI said it will build state-of-theart accelerators and create industry-focused cloud offerings for the Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Hi-Tech, and Insurance sectors.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & MD of LTI said, "Enterprises are seeking speed and efficiency as they adopt cloud services to gain competitive advantages and improve customer engagement. The collaboration with AWS will help us achieve these objectives and accelerate our services and solutions to build, migrate, manage, operate, and optimize AWS environments and infrastructure of our clients."

Siddharth Bohra, chief business officer & head of cloud business unit of LTI said, "This partnership will support the scaling of LTI's AWS practice with deeper collaboration in development of products and services. LTI will leverage its deep knowledge and experience to drive end-to-end digital transformation for global enterprises using advanced industry solutions, analytics platforms, and technology services, built and deployed on AWS."

LTI added that it has made significant investment to build AWS expertise, having attained AWS competencies for DevOps, Migration, Data & Analytics, Financial Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Workloads, and SAP.

Shares of LTI were up 0.61% at Rs 4,186.85 on BSE.

LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company. Its consolidated net profit rose 5.1% to Rs 545.70 crore on 3.7% increase in revenue to Rs 3,269.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

