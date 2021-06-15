Sagar Cements Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Insecticides India Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2021.

Sagar Cements Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1032.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7879 shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd spiked 14.44% to Rs 714.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11925 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd surged 12.99% to Rs 234.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd jumped 11.19% to Rs 56.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 85.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59502 shares in the past one month.

