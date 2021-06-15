Maan Aluminium Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd and Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2021.
Maan Aluminium Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 324.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12920 shares in the past one month.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd soared 18.20% to Rs 9.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
Revathi Equipment Ltd surged 17.89% to Rs 704. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1081 shares in the past one month.
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd rose 17.44% to Rs 138.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20127 shares in the past one month.
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd spurt 15.21% to Rs 390. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2858 shares in the past one month.
