Wheat Procurement Rises Around 13% On Year

Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now (up to 24.05.2021) a quantity of over 390.68 LMT of Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 344.94 LMT, marking a rise of around 13%.

About 40.81 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 77,159.58 Crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)