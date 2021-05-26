RBI Governor Urges Banks To Further Strengthen Their Balance Sheets Proactively

The Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held a meeting with the MD & CEOs of select Private Sector Banks on May 25, 2021 through video conference. The Governor recognised the crucial role played by the private sector banks as important stakeholders in the Indian banking sector. He impressed upon the banks to quickly and swiftly implement the measures announced by RBI on May 5, 2021 in right earnest.

He also advised the banks to ensure continuity in provision of various financial services including credit facilities to individuals and businesses in the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic. He also urged them to continue focussing on efforts to further strengthen their balance sheets proactively. The officials also deliberated on assessment of current economic situation and the state of the banking sector and credit flows to different segments of the economy, particularly to small borrowers, MSMEs, etc.

