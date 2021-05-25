India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Lowest In 40 Days

The Daily New Covid-19 Cases have fallen below 2 Lakh to a level seen 40 days before (Daily new cases were 1,84,372 on 14th April 2021). 1,96,427 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Active Caseload has also now reduced to 25,86,782. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021. A net decline of 1,33,934 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 9.60% of the country's total Positive Cases.

India's Daily Covid-19 Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 12th consecutive day. 3,26,850 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,40,54,861 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 89.26%.

