India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Lowest In 40 Days

The Daily New Covid-19 Cases have fallen below 2 Lakh to a level seen 40 days before (Daily new cases were 1,84,372 on 14th April 2021). 1,96,427 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Active Caseload has also now reduced to 25,86,782. Active Cases have decreased since its last peak on 10th May 2021. A net decline of 1,33,934 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 9.60% of the country's total Positive Cases.
India's Daily Covid-19 Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 12th consecutive day. 3,26,850 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,40,54,861 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 89.26%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU