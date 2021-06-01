Indian Railways Loads Highest Ever Freight Of 114.8 Million Tonnes In May 2021

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of May 2021 for Indian Railways. The Indian Railways' Freight made highest ever loading for the month of May. In May 2021 it is 114.8 Million Tonnes or MT which is 9.7% more than May 2019 (104.6 MT) for the same period.

The important items transported during May 2021 includes 54.52 million tonnes of Coal, 15.12 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.61 million tonnes of Foodgrains, 3.68 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 3.18 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 5.36 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 4.2 million tonnes of Clinker. In the month of May 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11604.94 crores from freight loading. Wagon Turn around time has seen an improvement of 26% in this month. In May, 2021, wagon turn around time is registered at 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 in May 2019.

