Indian Wood Products Company fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue

At meeting held on 18 February 2019

has fixed 18 February 2019 as record date for the purpose of determining members entitled to receive:

1. New Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, post Sub-Division of each Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each into 5 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each: and

2. Bonus Shares in a proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Shares of Rs. 2/- each for every existing 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company.

