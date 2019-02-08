Indian Wood Products Company fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue

-
At meeting held on 18 February 2019Indian Wood Products Company has fixed 18 February 2019 as record date for the purpose of determining members entitled to receive:
1. New Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, post Sub-Division of each Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each into 5 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each: and
2. Bonus Shares in a proportion of 1 (One) Bonus Shares of Rs. 2/- each for every existing 1 (One) fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the shareholders of the Company.
