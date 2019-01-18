Motilal Oswal Financial Services fixes record date for interim dividend

-
-
Record date is 28 January 2019Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced that the Company has fixed 28 January 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
The said Interim Dividend would be paid to all the equity shareholders of the Company on or before 14 February 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
