Motilal Oswal Financial Services fixes record date for interim dividend

Record date is 28 January 2019

Financial Services announced that the Company has fixed 28 January 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.

The said Interim Dividend would be paid to all the equity shareholders of the Company on or before 14 February 2019.

